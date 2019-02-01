AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Ho‘okena Beach Park Closed Due to Emergency Water Line Repairs

By Big Island Now
February 1, 2019, 1:46 PM HST (Updated February 1, 2019, 1:46 PM)
×

Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation is informing the public that Ho‘okena Beach Park will be closed until further notice due to emergency water line repairs. The water line damage was caused by a vehicle accident.

Department staff is working to repair the water line, and the park will reopen once repairs are complete. The department apologizes for any inconvenience this park closure may cause, and thanks the public for their patience and understanding during this temporary closure.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at (808) 961-8311.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments