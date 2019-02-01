Ho‘okena Beach Park Closed Due to Emergency Water Line Repairs

Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation is informing the public that Ho‘okena Beach Park will be closed until further notice due to emergency water line repairs. The water line damage was caused by a vehicle accident.

Department staff is working to repair the water line, and the park will reopen once repairs are complete. The department apologizes for any inconvenience this park closure may cause, and thanks the public for their patience and understanding during this temporary closure.

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at (808) 961-8311.