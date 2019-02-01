Applicants Wanted for State Campaign Spending Commission

The Judicial Council is looking for applicants to fill two upcoming vacancies on the State of Hawai‘i Campaign Spending Commission. The terms will run from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2023.

Members of the Commission serve on a voluntary basis for a four-year term and may be reappointed for a second four-year term. Reasonable expenses incurred in the discharge of their duties, including travel expenses, shall be reimbursed.

In accordance with Hawai‘i Revised Statutes §11-316, the commissioners may not participate in political campaigns or contribute to candidates or political committees during the term of office.

The five members of the Commission are responsible for maintaining the integrity and transparency of the campaign finance process by enforcing the law, educating the public, administering public financing, and training campaign committees in order to encourage compliance.

Vacancies on the Commission are appointed by the Governor from a list of nominees submitted by the Judicial Council, or by the reappointment of a commissioner whose term has expired, subject to the applicable term limits.

Interested persons should submit an application along with a resume and three letters of recommendation (attesting to the applicant’s character and integrity) postmarked by Feb. 28, 2019, to: Judicial Council, Hawai‘i Supreme Court, 417 S. King Street, Second Floor, Honolulu, Hawai‘i 96813-2902.

Applications are available on the Hawaii State Judiciary website or by calling the Judicial Council at (808) 539-4702.