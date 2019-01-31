Some Big Island Businesses Accepting Recycled Oil

The County of Hawai‘i wants to remind people that it’s important that used motor oil is recycled so it doesn’t contaminate the land and water. Recycling shows respect for the ‘aina. Recycling used oil is also easy.

Household used motor oil, gear oil, shock oil, hydraulic oil, transmission oil, even old diesel fuel can be taken to O’Reilly Auto Parts in Kailua-Kona, Kealakehe High School, Cartow Kohala, Pa‘auilo Village Service, Lex Brodie’s in Hilo and South Point U-Cart. Call first before you take your used oil.