Researchers Capture Rare Video of Birth of Humpback Whale

A rare high-quality drone video was captured by the UH Marine Mammal Research Program of a newborn humpback whale calf and mother on Jan. 20, 2019, between Maui and Lānaʻi.

This is the closest (estimated within 20 minutes) that the researcher has been to a live birth in 25 years.

Lars Bejder, director, Marine Mammal Research Program, Hawai‘i Institute of Marine Biology, University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, was the drone operator. Part of the programʻs study of the effects of climate change, human activities and prey availability on whales and dolphins.

Key collaborators for this video included: Ultimate Whale Watch, Oceanwide Science Institute and the Applied Research Laboratory of the University of Hawai‘i.