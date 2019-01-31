AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Former Kaua‘i Police Chief Hit by Car While Riding Bike on Big Island

By Big Island Now
January 31, 2019, 1:02 PM HST (Updated January 31, 2019, 1:02 PM)
×

Former Kaua‘i County Police Chief Darryl Perry was hit by a car while riding a bike near the intersection of Kipimana Street and Highway 11 on the Big Island on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 around 8:30 a.m.

Former Kaua‘i Police Chief Darryl Perry.

A vehicle was making a left turn onto Highway 11 when it struck 68-year-old Perry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the serious injuries Perry received, he was flown to Queen’s Medical Center on O‘ahu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments