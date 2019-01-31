Former Kaua‘i Police Chief Hit by Car While Riding Bike on Big Island

Former Kaua‘i County Police Chief Darryl Perry was hit by a car while riding a bike near the intersection of Kipimana Street and Highway 11 on the Big Island on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 around 8:30 a.m.

A vehicle was making a left turn onto Highway 11 when it struck 68-year-old Perry.

Due to the serious injuries Perry received, he was flown to Queen’s Medical Center on O‘ahu.