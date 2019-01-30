Tyson Foods Recalls Chicken Nugget Products

Tyson Foods is recalling approximately 36,420 pounds of chicken nugget products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reported on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.

The panko chicken nugget items were produced on Nov. 26, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

The plastic 5-lb packages of “Tyson WHITE MEAT PANKO CHICKEN NUGGETS” with a “BEST IF USED BY” date of “NOV 26 2019,” case code “3308SDL03” and time stamps 23:00 through 01:59 (inclusive).

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-13556” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment received consumer complaints of extraneous material in purchased Panko Chicken Nugget products. FSIS was notified on Jan. 29, 2019.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at (888) 747-7611. Members of the Media with questions about the recall can contact Worth Sparkman, Senior Communications Manager with Tyson Foods, Inc., at (479) 290-6358.