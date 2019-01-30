Gov. Ige Designates Acting Chair of Board of Agriculture

Gov. David Ige has designated Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser as acting chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture on Jan. 30, 2019. The designation comes after Denise Albano resigned for personal reasons on Jan. 29. Albano was the governor’s nominee for Board of Agriculture chairperson.

Under HRS 26-33, Shimabukuro-Geiser will serve in this position for up to 60 days from the date of vacancy or until the position is filled.

Shimabukuro-Geiser has served as deputy to the chairperson since 2015. She was also recently re-appointed to the position. Shimabukuro-Geiser is a long-time agriculture advocate who was previously employed at Mikilua Poultry Farm Inc. in Waiʻanae where she served as vice president and administrative fiscal assistant. She was also vice president at Associated Producers Corporation in Honolulu.