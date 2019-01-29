Rep. Gabbard Earns A+ Rating for Protecting Civil Liberties, Open Internet

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was recognized on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, as a champion for protecting a free and open internet and civil liberties, earning an A+ rating from Restore The Fourth and Fight for the Future. The release of their scorecard for the 115th Congress recognized the congresswoman’s strong record of opposing mass surveillance and the warrantless collection of Americans’ calls, emails, texts and other communications, support of civil liberties and the USA Rights amendment and more.

“There are two main things that are of great importance to the American people: our safety and security, and our freedom and civil liberties,” said Rep. Gabbard. “It is unfortunate that some leaders in Washington claim that the American people must choose between our national security, and our civil liberties. This is a false choice. We must ensure that our laws and policies strike the appropriate balance – protecting our national security, while simultaneously ensuring the constitutional rights of Americans are upheld.”

Background: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has long advocated for reforms that address our government’s responsibility to protect civil liberties and ensure a strong national defense. She has actively sought reforms to Section 702, the Patriot Act, Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, and introduced legislation to increase transparency and accountability by the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB). She is a founding member of the bipartisan Fourth Amendment Caucus focused on protecting the privacy and security of Americans in the digital age.