HPD Arrests 28 Motorists for DUI Violations

By Big Island Now
January 29, 2019, 10:24 AM HST (Updated January 29, 2019, 10:24 AM)
Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 28 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Jan. 21 through 27, 2019.

Eight of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Three of the drivers were under the age of 21.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua00
North Hilo00
South Hilo515
Puna717
Kaʻū13
Kona1130
South Kohala412
North Kohala00
Island Total2877

 

So far this year, there have been 77 DUI arrests compared with 73 during the same period last year, an increase of 5.5%.

There have been 53 major accidents so far this year compared with 78 during the same period last year, a decrease of 32.1%.

To date, there were two fatal crashes, resulting in two fatalities, compared with zero fatal crashes, resulting in no fatalities for the same time last year.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

