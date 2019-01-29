Guards Earn Top Athletic Honors at UH Hilo

Two guards helped the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Vulcans win on the road, earning them spots as Pepsi Athletes of the Week.

Sara Shimizu

Sophomore guard Shimizu’s long-range accuracy helped the Vulcans win against Notre Dame de Namur. She scored a career-high of 17 points, including the final six points of the game as the Vulcans topped the Argonauts, 49-47.

That binge included the game-winning three-pointer with 1:52 remaining, allowing the Vulcans to pick up their first road win of the season and snap an eight-game skid. Shimizu buried five treys, with two assists and two steals, and is second in the season with 17 three-pointers.

Larry Bush

Senior guard Bush helped the Vulcans salvage a split in games against Holy Names and Notre Dame de Namur. In the 66-56 win over the Argonauts, Bush had 20 points, including 10 in the final 4:30 to help his team pull away with the win.

Bush scored on three consecutive possessions, and drained four free throws in four attempts with less than 30 seconds left on the clock. He had 14 points in the loss to Holy Names, and has scored double figures in UH Hilo’s last seven contests, averaging 13.8 points a game.