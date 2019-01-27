UH Proposes Tuition Cuts & Freezes for Students

The University of Hawaiʻi administration is proposing a decrease and subsequent freeze in tuition rates at UH ’s 10 campuses that would make public higher education in Hawaiʻi even more affordable. The proposed tuition schedule for the next four academic years goes before the UH Board of Regents at its Jan. 31, 2019, meeting at UH West Oʻahu.

The proposal would decrease approved tuition rates for nearly all students for the 2019–2020 academic year and then freeze those lowered rates for the 3-year period from 2020–2023. Some of the larger decreases apply to graduate and non-resident tuition rates, which have risen substantially above peers and are now a hindrance to enrollment growth.

“This unprecedented request would provide most UH students and their families with a flat tuition rate for five consecutive years including 2018–19,” said UH President David Lassner. “If approved, it will be a strong demonstration of our university commitment to affordability and will work in concert with the remarkable Early College and Hawaiʻi Promise programs supported by the State to help bring the benefits of public higher education to more of Hawaiʻi‘s citizenry.”

Data shows that tuition at UH ’s four-year institutions has risen above many of its peer institutions, especially for non-residents. The rates at the UH community colleges continue to be close to their peers but have also increased comparatively more in recent years.

The new tuition schedule is expected to have a positive impact on student recruitment and retention and the educational attainment of Hawaiʻi’s population. Decreases in non-resident tuition rates are intended to improve UH competitiveness and attractiveness for non-resident students, a group for which UH has experienced substantial enrollment declines that it seeks to reverse in order to enhance revenue, strengthen the diversity of student experiences on UH campuses, and positively impact the state’s economy.

Proposed tuition for academic years 2019–2020 to 2022–2023

UH Mānoa undergraduate

Resident: $11,088—Reducing the approved tuition for 2019–2020 by 2% ($216)

Non-resident: $32,669—Reducing the approved tuition increase for 2019–2020 by 2% ($667)

UH Mānoa graduate

Resident: $15,600—Reducing the approved tuition for 2019–2020 by 2% ($312)

Non-resident: $33,653—Reducing the approved tuition for 2019–2020 by 10% ($3,739)

UH Hilo and UH West Oʻahu undergraduate

Resident: $7,272—Reducing the approved tuition for 2019–2020 by 1% ($72)

Non-resident: $20,101—Reducing the approved tuition for 2019–2020 by 1% ($203)

UH Hilo graduate

Resident: $11,616—Reducing the approved tuition for 2019–2020 by 1% ($120)

Non-resident: $26,302—Reducing the approved tuition for 2019–2020 by 1% ($266)

UH community colleges lower division

Resident: $3,084—Reducing the approved tuition for 2019–2020 by 2% ($60)

Non-resident: $8,220—Reducing the approved tuition for 2019–2020 by 1% ($60)

UH community colleges upper division