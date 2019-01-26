South Hilo Crime Report: Jan. 18–24

Hawai‘i Police Department’s South Hilo Community Police responded to one burglary, five vehicle thefts and two vehicle break-in over the seven-day period from Friday through Thursday, Jan. 18, to Jan. 24, 2019.

None of the five vehicles stolen were located as of publication time.

The complete list of crime locations and dates are as follows:

1 BURGLARY

Between 1-20-19 at 4:30 p.m. and 1-22-19 at 7:a.m., the Hilo Transfer Station Thrift Store reported that unknown suspect(s) entered the fenced property, bent the metal bars on the north window of the office and removed money, cell phone and computer equipment from the unlocked office door and left the area.

5 VEHICLE THEFTS

On 1-20-19, a 24-year-old woman reported she had allowed a man, 27, borrow her vehicle with the

agreement that he would return the vehicle to her residence on 01/24/19. The man has not returned the vehicle and has ceased correspondence with the woman.

On 1-19-19 at approximately 3:35 a.m., a 36-year-old man stated his vehicle, a 2006 black Mazda Tribute, was removed while parked unattended fronting his residence on the 100 block of Pu‘ueo Street.

On 1-19-19 between 1 and 3 a.m., a 22-year-old male stated that his vehicle, a 2016 charcoal grey Chevy four-door sedan, was removed from the parking stall fronting the King Kamehameha Market on Kalakaua Street.

On 1-21-19 at 4 p.m., a 24-year-old woman reported that she had parked her vehicle, a

2013 dark blue Dodge Dart, fronting the Pier 1 Imports store, located at Prince Kuhio Plaza. Upon her return at 8 p.m., the car was gone.

On 1-22-19, a 26-year-old woman reported that at approximately 12:50 p.m. she parked her vehicle, a 1999 silver Honda four-door sedan, by the restrooms at Lokahi Park. She left the vehicle and as she walked to meet a friend, an acquaintance, a 34-year-old man, jumped in her vehicle and left the area.

2 VEHICLE BREAK-INS

Between 1-19-19 at 6 p.m. and 1-21-19 at 7 a.m. an unknown suspect entered a vehicle and removed a backpack containing miscellaneous contents, a 73-year-old man reported.

On 1-19-19, Securitas security guard for the Naniloa Hotel reported that between 9:35 and 9:45 p.m., a 34-year-old man entered a hotel guest’s rental vehicle that was parked in the Naniloa Golf Course parking lot. Upon the officer’s arrival, the man was sitting inside the vehicle and was subsequently arrested. There were no items missing or damage sustained to the rental vehicle.

South Hilo Community Policing Message from Lt. William H. Derr

Aloha, as a former community policing officer and now lieutenant for the HPD Community Policing section, I am aware of many of the challenges facing our communities. I am, however, optimistic about the future and believe with a team effort we will be successful in overcoming these challenges. I am also happy to announce that South Hilo’s new patrol captain, Kenneth Quiocho, is very community-oriented and strongly believes in the community policing philosophy. If you have any comments, questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me at (808) 961-2350 or william.derr@hawaiicounty.gov.

Click here for a great online resource for those currently in the Neighborhood Watch program or those considering joining. I hope you’ll take a few minutes to review it.

Share this information with families and friends who may not reside or be covered by a local neighborhood watch, kumiai or other association. If they want to start or be part of a neighborhood watch in their own area, they should contact one of the South Hilo Community Policing Section at (808) 961-2350.

