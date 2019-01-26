Local Manufacturers Sought for State-funded Grant Award

Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation is seeking Hawai‘i-based manufacturer to apply for funding that could provide up to 20% in reimbursements on qualified expenses.

The Manufacturing Assistance Program (MAP) grant, a state program, is awarded to a broad range of companies engaged in producing items like food, clothing and other manufactured products.

Local companies may be eligible to receive reimbursements for purchases as far back as June 2015. Qualifying expenses include equipment purchases, training costs, energy efficiency projects and manufacturing feasibility studies. Applicants must have paid invoices for the items they are seeking reimbursement.

“The MAP grant has helped us to purchase equipment for better efficiency and expanded production,” said Garret W. Marrero, CEO and founder of Maui Brewing Co., as quoted on HTDC’s grant program webpage. “These capital improvements will enable us to increase annual sales by $900,000, add eight new employees, and attract over $1,500,000 in additional investments.”

MAP grant applications for 2019 are available online. The deadline to apply is March 15, 2019. Awardees will be notified on or before May 1, 2019.

For questions about the program, contact mfggrant@htdc.org. Learn more by visiting www.htdc.org/money.