Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park Resumes Ops

With the enactment of the continuing resolution, staff at Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park will resume regular operations at noon on Jan. 26, 2019.

Visit www.nps.gov/kaho for updated information about the park.

Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park’s employees are happy to be back at work, serving the American people and welcoming visitors to their national parks, NPS said in a statement.