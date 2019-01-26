AD
Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park Resumes Ops

By Big Island Now
January 26, 2019, 1:04 PM HST (Updated January 26, 2019, 1:04 PM)
With the enactment of the continuing resolution, staff at Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park will resume regular operations at noon on Jan. 26, 2019.

Visit www.nps.gov/kaho for updated information about the park.

Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park’s employees are happy to be back at work, serving the American people and welcoming visitors to their national parks, NPS said in a statement.

