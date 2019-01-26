American Savings Bank Donated $1 Million in 2018

American Savings Bank (ASB) donated more than $1 million in 2018 benefiting more than 30 local nonprofits, the bank has announced.

In total, the bank donated $1,022,326 in monetary support. ASB employees also contributed donations through volunteer work, totaling nearly 12,000 hours with more than 200 nonprofits in 2018.

“From raising much-needed funds for nonprofit organizations to volunteering at community worksites across the state, our teammates really showed the giving spirit in 2018, making it a banner year for ASB’s charitable giving,” said Rich Wacker, president and CEO. “We look forward to continuing this momentum in 2019, furthering our vision to make people’s dreams possible.”

A record-breaking 94% of the bank’s more than 1,100 employees participated in the Kahiau Giving Campaign, raising more than $163,000, according to ASB. With a match of $100,000 from ASB, the funding benefited Child & Family Service, Junior Achievement, Kapiolani Health Foundation, Kupu, Partners in Development Foundation and United Way.

The bank’s 6th annual Hawai‘i Curling Club Charity Classic raised more than $103,000 for Kahauiki Village, supporting the organization’s efforts to provide homeless families with long-term affordable housing.

The bank also continued its tradition of hosting bi-annual community cleanups. On April 28 and Oct. 27, hundreds of ASB teammates, family, friends and community members helped to rake, pick up litter and paint facilities in A‘ala Park and the surrounding areas.

ASB employees also participated in service projects at public schools across the state during the bank’s annual Statewide Seeds of Service Day on Sept. 22. Projects ranged from landscaping to painting.

ADVERTISEMENT

ASB’s 2018 gift recipients included:

A‘ala Dog Park

Aloha United Way*

ASB/Times Shop and Score Scholarship Fund

Bizgenics Foundation

Boys and Girls Club of Hawai‘i

Chaminade University

Child & Family Service*

Family Promise of Hawai‘i

Friendly Isle United Fund*

Girl Scouts of Hawai‘i

Hawai‘i Island United Way*

Hawai‘i Society of CPAs

Junior Achievement of Hawaii*

Kahauiki Village

Kapiolani Health Foundation*

Kauai United Way*

Kinaole Foundation

Kua O Ka La Public Charter School

Kupu*

Maui United Way*

Maui Youth & Family Services

North Hawai‘i Community Hospital

Ohana Komputer

Onizuka Memorial Committee

Pacific & Asian Affairs Council

Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship, University of Hawai‘i Shidler College of Business

Partners in Development Foundation*

Project Vision

Teach for America

University of Hawai‘i Foundation

YWCA Patsy T. Mink Center for Business and Leadership

*Kahiau Giving Campaign partner