REPORT: Average Big Island Resident Should Shed 49 Pounds

Based on average weight, Hawai‘i is considered to be one of the healthiest states in the US, based on 2017 data reported by the organization State of Obesity.

The Aloha State ranks 49 out of 51 for obesity—the third lowest adult obesity rate in the nation, and the 33rd highest obesity rate for youth ages 10 to 17.

Hawai‘i’s adult obesity rate is currently 23.8%, up from 15.7% in 2000 and from 8.9% in 1990.

A state profile includes data on adult and childhood obesity, obesity-related health issues, and policy actions Hawai‘i is taking to prevent and reduce obesity.

The majority of residents live within healthy weight ranges in only two other states—Washington, DC (23%), and Colorado (22.6%).

West Virginia ranks No. 1 for obesity at 38%

According to the most recent data, adult obesity rates now exceed 35% in seven states, 30% in 29 states and 25% in 48 states.

However, when obesity rates were gathered on a county level in an anonymous data collection by Dietspotlight.com, 49th place “doesn’t feel as accurate,” a Dietspotlight.com report said.

“If you take Hawai‘i County, for instance, the average weight a resident needs to lose is 49 pounds,” the report said.

While that’s 6% lower than the state average of 52 pounds and 17% lower than the country average of 59 pounds, it remains a high enough number to cause concern, the report said.

The State of Obesity and the World Health Organization (WHO) warn that being obese increases the risk of certain health conditions like hypertension and diabetes.

Approximately 11% of Hawai‘i residents have diabetes and 31% have hypertension.

Men in Hawai‘i County weigh an average of 201 pounds and have a body mass index (BMI) of 30.

Women fall along the same lines with an average weight of 185 pounds and a BMI of 31.

