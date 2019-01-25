January 25, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Frequent showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light northwest wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight: Frequent showers, mainly after 9pm. Low around 50. North northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Frequent showers, mainly after 9pm. Low around 62. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Isolated showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Looking Ahead

A weak surface ridge over the islands will continue to keep light and variable winds in the forecast for most of the eastern islands today as a cold front moves into Kauai later this morning. The front will spread clouds and showers from west to east across the state through Saturday morning. Cool and breezy trade winds are forecast after the front passes each island. Trade winds will continue through next week with clouds and some showers favoring windward and mountain areas.

