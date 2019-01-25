3 North Kohala Suspects Arrested for Drugs, Weapons

Three North Kohala residents were arrested and charged with a variety of narcotics and weapons offenses.

On Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, Hawai‘i Police Department officers from the Area II Vice section, Area II Special Enforcement Unit and North Kohala Patrol and Community Policing sections served a search warrant at a residence in the 53-4000 block of Akoni Pule Highway.

During the search, officers recovered 2.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 17.4 grams of suspected marijuana, three firearms and ammunition. Officers also recovered over $2,000 in US currency for forfeiture.

Arrested at the scene was 37-year-old Joseph Emeliano, 33-year-old Courtney Emeliano and 44-year-old Stacy Okubo.

On Thursday, Jan. 24, Joseph Emeliano was charged with promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree, promotion of a detrimental drug in the third degree, three counts of ownership/possession (of a firearm) prohibited, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony drug offense, alteration of identification marks (on a firearm) prohibited and not having a valid permit to acquire firearm(s). His bail was set at $28,250.

Courtney Emeliano was also charged on Thursday with promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree and two counts of mandatory registration of firearms. Her bail was set at $12,000.

Stacy Okubo was charged with ownership/possession (of ammunition) and promotion of a detrimental drug in the third degree on Thursday as well. His bail was set at $5,250.

All three suspects were detained at the Kona cellblock pending their initial appearance in court on Friday, Jan. 25.

Police encourage members of the public to report suspected narcotics activity to the police department’s Ice Hotlines at 329-“ZERO-ICE” (808-329-0423) for information pertaining to the Districts of Ka‘ū, Kona, South Kohala and North Kohala, and at 934-“VICE” (808-934-8423) for information pertaining to the Districts of Puna, South Hilo, North Hilo and Hāmākua.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.