17 New Deputies Join State Sheriff Division Ranks

Hawai‘i Public Safety Department officials, family members and friends gathered on Jan. 25, 2019, at the Hawaii Okinawa Center in Waipio to witness the graduation of the Law Enforcement Recruit Class 18-01 for Deputy Sheriffs. Seventeen new deputies were added to the Sheriff Division and will be assigned to positions across the state.

Four will be sent to Kona on Hawai‘i Island and 13 will be assigned to O‘ahu.

The new deputies were presented with graduation certificates, followed by the recitation of the Oath of Office and the badge presentation. A family member was picked to pin the badge on the new Deputy Sheriff.

“After six long months of developing the skills necessary to prepare for a career as a state law enforcement officer, 17 new deputy sheriffs stand ready,” said Sheriff Training Lt. Lane Martin. “Ready to serve and protect our kūpuna, our keiki, our ‘ohana, across all of Hawai‘i Nei. I am honored to stand alongside these men and women in public service.”

The recruits were trained in nearly 1,000 hours of academic instruction in laws and procedures, constant testing, training in physical fitness and police tactics.

Student awards for Top Gun, Physical Fitness, Leadership and Academic Average were also handed out to the recruits who ranked at the top of their class in those areas.

The Sheriff Division carries out law enforcement services statewide. Its mission is to promote public safety by: protecting all persons and property within premises under the control of the Judiciary and all state facilities; providing process services and execution of court documents; handling detained persons; and providing secure transportation for persons in custody. It also provides law enforcement services at the Honolulu International Airport.