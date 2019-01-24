TNC’s Can Pick Up Passengers at Airports Beginning Feb. 1

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) reports that Transportation Network Companies (TNC) will be eligible to pick up customers at neighbor island airports beginning Feb. 1, 2019. Designated ride share pick up locations at Hilo International Airport (ITO), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) Kahului Airport (OGG), Līhue Airport (LIH) and Kapalua Airport (JHM) have been established by HDOT and are shown on the maps in the hyperlink for each airport.

Amended administrative rules went into effect Aug. 24, 2018 allowing TNCs to apply for a permit from the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation. The rules were approved by Gov. David Ige following public hearings held in Honolulu, Kahului, Kona and Līhue in May and June 2018. This was the first time the rules for commercial services at airports had been amended since 2002, before TNCs came into being.

“The Transportation Network Companies have been well received by the public at HNL and we are pleased to offer the option to neighbor island travelers,” said Deputy Director Ross Higashi, Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Airports Division.

TNCs must meet specific insurance requirements as specified by state law, pay the associated fees and satisfy other requirements designated in Hawai‘i Administrative Rule 19-20.1 prior to being issued a permit to operate at the airports.

TNCs began operating at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) on a trial basis Dec. 1, 2017 and permanent basis Aug. 24, 2018.