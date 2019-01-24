Shipt & Target Offer Same-Day Delivery in Hilo Area

Shipt, a same-day delivery marketplace, and Target Corporation announced on Jan. 24, 2019, that the companies will begin same-day delivery of more than 55,000 groceries, electronics, toys and other household essentials in Hilo, Honolulu, Kahului and Kailua metro areas beginning on Feb. 7, 2019.

Shipt’s growth to the area gives more than 300,000 households in Hawai‘i access to products delivered by Shipt’s network of personal shoppers in as soon as one hour. To celebrate the announcement, new Shipt members in Hawai‘i who sign up before the launch on Feb. 7 will receive an annual membership for $49 (regularly $99).

“Whether you’re a local doing your weekly shopping, or you’re traveling and forgot a vacation essential, Shipt will make shopping more convenient for residents and visitors alike.” said Bill Smith, founder and chief executive officer, Shipt. “Through our app, our members have access to everything they need, when they need it, right at their fingertips.”

Founded in 2014 in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt is committed to simplifying its members’ lives by offering a convenient same-day shopping experience. Shipt’s marketplace gives members the ability to browse, search and shop the in-store assortment of products online. Members can note preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order, all within the app. Shipt’s expert team of shoppers takes care of selecting, bagging and delivering the items. The annual membership grants access to free, unlimited delivery on orders of more than $35.

“Shipt’s personalized, customer-focused approach fits perfectly with Target’s commitment to deliver a convenient and exceptional shopping experience,” said John Mulligan, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Target. “We’re excited to begin offering same-day delivery in Hawai‘i.”

Leading up to the launch, Shipt will add nearly 200 new shoppers in the four metro areas to be part of the team responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillment of each order. To apply to be a Shipt shopper, visit Shipt.com and click on “Get Paid to Shop.”

About Shipt

Shipt is a membership-based online grocery marketplace delivering fresh foods and household essentials through a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Shipt offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to members for $99 per year, and is available to more than 80 million households in more than 250 markets across the country. Throughout 2019, Shipt will continue to expand on its nationwide presence by adding both additional Target stores and new retailer partners to its online marketplace. Shipt was founded in The Magic City, Birmingham, Alabama, and maintains offices in Birmingham and San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,800 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Target stores will soon accept Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and contactless cards