Kanu Hawai‘i Calling for 100 Events to be Identified

Kanu Hawai‘i is collaborating with dozens of local nonprofits, community organizations, businesses, schools, and elected leaders throughout the state for Hawai‘i’s second annual celebration of National Volunteer Week. On the heels of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a National Day of Service, Kanu and its partners in this effort are calling for at least 100 events statewide to be identified within the next 60 days.

Volunteer Week Hawai‘i, the state’s celebration of National Volunteer Week, is about cultivating aloha and perpetuating our island values through service. In 2019, Volunteer Week Hawai‘i will also embrace the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals as a means to frame the global impact of our local action. With the multitude of organizations statewide, there will be opportunities for everyone to get involved, regardless of availability, interests, location or abilities.

“We want to set a new precedent,” said Keone Kealoha, executive director of Kanu Hawai‘i. “Participation in Volunteer Week Hawai‘i allows Hawai‘i’s residents and visitors to engage with our local nonprofits and community organizations to build capacity, social connections and community resilience.”

With Kanu’s encouragement, the Hawai‘i State Legislature passed a resolution officially recognizing National Volunteer Week in Hawai‘i for 2019, adding even more momentum to this effort. The focus of this week is to recognize the contributions of volunteers across Hawai‘i, participate by sharing mana and aloha, and encourage others to join in. With thousands of volunteers expected to turn out from April 7 to 13, 2019, Kanu aims to partner with at least 100 events happening on every island to highlight our collective impact for the greater good and foster a shared sense of connectedness.

How to get involved:

Go online to register your interest in volunteering, be matched with opportunities, and share your volunteer event to be counted as part of the movement.

For more information, go online and search social media using #volunteerweekhawaii.