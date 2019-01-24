Dozens of Teachers Earn, Renew National Certification

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) is celebrating 63 teachers statewide this week who have earned or renewed their National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification—a mark of distinction recognizing accomplished teaching.

The teachers voluntarily undertook and completed the profession’s highest mark of achievement through a rigorous, performance-based process, demonstrating their impact on student learning and achievement.

They join more than 650 National Board Certified Teachers (NBCT) in Hawai‘i, ranking Hawai‘i 11th in the country for the percentage of teachers who are Nationally Board Certified.

“The level of dedication shown by these teachers speaks volumes about their commitment to excellence in teaching and we sincerely applaud their efforts,” said Cynthia Covell, assistant superintendent of the Department’s Office of Talent Management. “We look forward to supporting their professional development and providing well-earned incentives for their achievements.”

A group of Hawai‘i Island teachers was recognized at an event in Keaau Tuesday, to be followed by a ceremony for Oahu teachers at the Hawai‘i State Capitol today. Ceremonies are also planned for Maui and Kauai teachers.

The following HIDOE teachers earned or renewed their certification:

Hawai‘i Island (12)

Julienne Arasato, Waiakea High

Shannon Jacob Kline, Konawaena High

Jacqueline Kubo Luna, Chiefess Kapiolani Elementary

Tracie Kuniyuki, Mountain View Elementary

Shelby Loo, Waimea Middle Public Charter School

Nauileiilima Murphy, Waimea Middle Public Charter School

Laurie O’Brien, Kea‘au High

Kerry Ogawa, Mountain View Elementary

Judah Plaut, Konawaena Middle

Hwa Hee Sohn, Chiefess Kapiolani Elementary

Samantha Tomori, Kea‘au Elementary

Heather Wickersham, Konawaena High

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaua‘i (7)

Brenda Barker, Kanuikapono Learning Center Public Charter School

Elizabeth Corrigan, King Kaumuali‘i Elementary

Summer Holwegner, King Kaumuali‘i Elementary

Denise Karratti, Kekaha Elementary

Peter Nash, Kaua‘i High

Kathy Shibuya, King Kaumuali‘i Elementary

Doreen Stone, King Kaumuali‘i Elementary

Maui County (10)

Mary Jean Bega, Pukalani Elementary

Lani Espinoza, Kihei Elementary

Andrea French, Hana High and Elementary

Jennifer Kaopua, Waihe‘e Elementary

Greta Martinez Vides, Kualapu‘u Elementary Public Charter School

Teresa Rosario, Maui High

Kathleen Schaffer-Barr, Kihei Elementary

Rodney Wade, Kihei Elementary

Julia Wagner, Princess Nahienaena Elementary

Andrea Yuen, Kaunakakai Elementary

O‘ahu (34)

Shelly Andrews, Kailua High

Rachel-Leslie Arashiro, Lanakila Elementary

Lorna Baniaga-Lee, Campbell High

Kristen Brummel, Hawai‘i State Teacher Fellowship Program, Hope Street Group

Kimberly Celebre, Leilehua High

Leimomi Chun, Koko Head Elementary

Michelle Colte, Daniel K. Inouye Elementary

Lisa Espiritu, Nimitz Elementary

Laura Ginoza, Pearl City Elementary

Camille Hampton, Waianae High

Vanessa Hong Ching, Ewa Makai Middle

Lisa Hyatt, Kahuku High and Intermediate

Ryan Kanetani, Holomua Elementary

Mark Kurisu, Leilehua High

Kristina Lee, Moanalua Middle

Mae Masuda-Kop, Nimitz Elementary (retired)

Erin Mendelson, Central District Office

Derek Minakami, Kaneohe Elementary

Megan Moynihan, Kamaile Academy

Phyllis Nakama-Kawamoto, Executive Office on Early Learning

Kathleen Nullet, Kailua Intermediate

Claire Oshita, Kaewai Elementary

Melissa Padilla, Campbell High

Lory Peroff, Waikīkī Elementary

Jillian Przygodzinski, Ali‘iolani Elementary

Michael Ericson Ragasa, Waikīkī Elementary

Natalia Sandoval, Waikīkī Elementary

Mary Shire, Aiea Intermediate

Lisa Staib, Kamaile Academy

Courtney Tawata, Kalihi Kai Elementary

Kathleen Trifonovitch, Maunawili Elementary

Liane Voss, Moanalua High

Emily Willis, Kailua Intermediate

Maile Yasui, Momilani Elementary

Learn more about the certification and the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards here.