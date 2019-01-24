Dozens of Teachers Earn, Renew National Certification

Dozens of Teachers Earn, Renew National CertificationJanuary 24, 2019, 5:06 PM HST (Updated January 24, 2019, 5:06 PM)
The Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) is celebrating 63 teachers statewide this week who have earned or renewed their National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification—a mark of distinction recognizing accomplished teaching.
The teachers voluntarily undertook and completed the profession’s highest mark of achievement through a rigorous, performance-based process, demonstrating their impact on student learning and achievement.
They join more than 650 National Board Certified Teachers (NBCT) in Hawai‘i, ranking Hawai‘i 11th in the country for the percentage of teachers who are Nationally Board Certified.
“The level of dedication shown by these teachers speaks volumes about their commitment to excellence in teaching and we sincerely applaud their efforts,” said Cynthia Covell, assistant superintendent of the Department’s Office of Talent Management. “We look forward to supporting their professional development and providing well-earned incentives for their achievements.”
A group of Hawai‘i Island teachers was recognized at an event in Keaau Tuesday, to be followed by a ceremony for Oahu teachers at the Hawai‘i State Capitol today. Ceremonies are also planned for Maui and Kauai teachers.
The following HIDOE teachers earned or renewed their certification:
Hawai‘i Island (12)
- Julienne Arasato, Waiakea High
- Shannon Jacob Kline, Konawaena High
- Jacqueline Kubo Luna, Chiefess Kapiolani Elementary
- Tracie Kuniyuki, Mountain View Elementary
- Shelby Loo, Waimea Middle Public Charter School
- Nauileiilima Murphy, Waimea Middle Public Charter School
- Laurie O’Brien, Kea‘au High
- Kerry Ogawa, Mountain View Elementary
- Judah Plaut, Konawaena Middle
- Hwa Hee Sohn, Chiefess Kapiolani Elementary
- Samantha Tomori, Kea‘au Elementary
- Heather Wickersham, Konawaena High
Kaua‘i (7)
- Brenda Barker, Kanuikapono Learning Center Public Charter School
- Elizabeth Corrigan, King Kaumuali‘i Elementary
- Summer Holwegner, King Kaumuali‘i Elementary
- Denise Karratti, Kekaha Elementary
- Peter Nash, Kaua‘i High
- Kathy Shibuya, King Kaumuali‘i Elementary
- Doreen Stone, King Kaumuali‘i Elementary
Maui County (10)
- Mary Jean Bega, Pukalani Elementary
- Lani Espinoza, Kihei Elementary
- Andrea French, Hana High and Elementary
- Jennifer Kaopua, Waihe‘e Elementary
- Greta Martinez Vides, Kualapu‘u Elementary Public Charter School
- Teresa Rosario, Maui High
- Kathleen Schaffer-Barr, Kihei Elementary
- Rodney Wade, Kihei Elementary
- Julia Wagner, Princess Nahienaena Elementary
- Andrea Yuen, Kaunakakai Elementary
O‘ahu (34)
- Shelly Andrews, Kailua High
- Rachel-Leslie Arashiro, Lanakila Elementary
- Lorna Baniaga-Lee, Campbell High
- Kristen Brummel, Hawai‘i State Teacher Fellowship Program, Hope Street Group
- Kimberly Celebre, Leilehua High
- Leimomi Chun, Koko Head Elementary
- Michelle Colte, Daniel K. Inouye Elementary
- Lisa Espiritu, Nimitz Elementary
- Laura Ginoza, Pearl City Elementary
- Camille Hampton, Waianae High
- Vanessa Hong Ching, Ewa Makai Middle
- Lisa Hyatt, Kahuku High and Intermediate
- Ryan Kanetani, Holomua Elementary
- Mark Kurisu, Leilehua High
- Kristina Lee, Moanalua Middle
- Mae Masuda-Kop, Nimitz Elementary (retired)
- Erin Mendelson, Central District Office
- Derek Minakami, Kaneohe Elementary
- Megan Moynihan, Kamaile Academy
- Phyllis Nakama-Kawamoto, Executive Office on Early Learning
- Kathleen Nullet, Kailua Intermediate
- Claire Oshita, Kaewai Elementary
- Melissa Padilla, Campbell High
- Lory Peroff, Waikīkī Elementary
- Jillian Przygodzinski, Ali‘iolani Elementary
- Michael Ericson Ragasa, Waikīkī Elementary
- Natalia Sandoval, Waikīkī Elementary
- Mary Shire, Aiea Intermediate
- Lisa Staib, Kamaile Academy
- Courtney Tawata, Kalihi Kai Elementary
- Kathleen Trifonovitch, Maunawili Elementary
- Liane Voss, Moanalua High
- Emily Willis, Kailua Intermediate
- Maile Yasui, Momilani Elementary
Learn more about the certification and the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards here.