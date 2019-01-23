In celebration of bacon’s limited time arrival to the classics—the Big Mac Bacon burger, Quarter Pounder Bacon burger and Cheesy Bacon Fries—McDonald’s is makin’ bacon dreams come true by giving fans even more, you guessed it, bacon. On Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, from 4 to 5 p.m. local time, McDonald’s is hosting a first-of-its-kind, nationwide bacon bash called Bacon Hour. For 60 minutes, customers will be able to get thick cut, Applewood smoked bacon with anything on the menu, at no additional cost. And is there anything better than free bacon?

As if bacon on the three classics wasn’t enough, now the whole McDonald’s menu is ready to be bacon’ized. Customers will be given two half pieces of bacon on the side with any purchase and can add it to whatever item they wish. It’s an ode to bacon. Filet-O-Fish with bacon. Even a Hot Fudge Sundae with bacon. You name it… with bacon.

“When we said there’s no such thing as too much bacon, we weren’t kidding. Jan. 29, we’ll be upping the bacon ante—the bac-ante, if you will—and celebrating this glorious food favorite like never before,” said Chef Michael Haracz, McDonald’s manager of culinary innovation. “I love bacon. America loves bacon. I really can’t wait to see the crazy and daring combinations our customers put together.”

And with all this bacon, it begs the question: is bacon the best thing to happen to the classic Big Mac, fresh beef Quarter Pounder and World Famous Fries or are their classics the best thing to ever happen to bacon? Let the debate begin.