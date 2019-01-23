Changes Upcoming for Dog the Bounty Hunter

Changes are in the works for Duane “Dog” Chapman and his wife, Beth. Their businesses are closing and eventually moving, and the crime-fighting couple will begin production on a new national TV series soon.

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s gift shop and Da Kine Bail Bonds in Downtown Honolulu are closing at the end of January 2019, according to Pacific Business News.

The building at 1381 Queen Emma St. was sold and the new owner, Queen Liliuokalani Trust, is planning to redevelop the location.

The trust paid $8.5 million in July for the mixed-use apartment building at the corner of Vineyard and Queen Emma Streets.

The Chapmans are looking for other locations for the bail bonds offices; however, they are also splitting their time between Hawai‘i and the Mainland, where Beth is undergoing treatment for throat cancer.

“I think we need to focus on my health and getting better, fighting this cancer and keeping those I love close to me, instead of running a business and retail operation,” Beth said in a statement. “We have a lot of history at this building. We became famous while at this building, but it’s just a building. We will find another place to set up shop and make more memories.”

“Moving is tough, but we’ve got a bigger battle on our hands right now and need to take care of Beth,” Duane said in a statement. “But we’re also looking forward to our new show—we’re excited about it, and something positive is what we need right now.”

According to Hawai‘i Magazine, Chapman’s new show, Dog’s Most Wanted, will run on national television station WGN America, and “will have Duane, wife Beth and their team, called the Dirty Dozen, hunting fugitives on the most-wanted lists of the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and state law enforcement agencies.”

Dog’s Most Wanted will begin production in the first part of 2019 and is scheduled to air late 2019. The show is set to have 10 episodes.