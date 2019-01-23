ARDA Hawai‘i Donates $2,500 to Kona Hospital Foundation

The Hawaii Chapter of the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) recently donated $2,500 to the Kona Hospital Foundation, which supports the health and wellness of the community and visitors by ensuring Kona Community Hospital can provide the highest level of medical care.

“Kona Community Hospital is an important community resource, serving both residents and visitors,” Mitchell A. Imanaka, ARDA-Hawaii chairman and managing principal of Imanaka Asato LLLC, said. “ARDA-Hawaii is pleased to support the Kona Hospital Foundation’s mission to improve Kona Community Hospital by funding medical technology, expanded services and enhanced facilities.”

ARDA-Hawaii has donated a total of $7,500 to the Kona Hospital Fund over the last three years.

The Kona Hospital Foundation, a nonprofit corporation, was created in 1984 to accept gifts and solicit donations for new medical technology, expanded services and enhanced facilities for Kona Community Hospital. Since its inception, the foundation has donated over five million dollars toward numerous projects believing that the people of West Hawai‘i, both visitors and residents, deserve local access to a progressive hospital providing excellent healthcare.

ARDA-Hawaii is the local chapter of the American Resort Development Association, the national timeshare trade association. Hawai‘i’s timeshare units account for 13 percent of the state’s visitor lodging inventory and thousands of jobs. The organization is committed to supporting the communities in which its resorts are located through organized events, monetary and in-kind donations, and volunteerism. For more information, visit www.ARDA.org.