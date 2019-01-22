Pāpa‘ikou Transfer Station Closed Due to Staff Shortage

Due to unexpected staff shortages in East Hawaiʻi, the Pāpa‘ikou Transfer Station closed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Friday, Jan. 25, at 6 a.m.

The public can take their trash to the Hilo Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Department of Environmental Management apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks you for your patience and understanding during this extremely busy week.

Visit online for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at (808) 961-8270.