Illegal Lay Net Snares Regulated Fish & Juvenile Green Sea Turtle

Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) responded to a call the morning of Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Windward O‘ahu after two recreational divers reported a possible abandoned lay net.

When DOCARE officers arrived on the scene just north of Punalu‘u Beach, the local divers told them that they saw the net just after starting their dive around 7 a.m. The officers then swam out to recover the net, only to discover that there were several types of aquatic life already caught, including regulated and unregulated fish, live rock and crustaceans.