Hawai‘i Restaurant Association Selects New Executive Director

The Hawai‘i Restaurant Association Executive Committee & Board of Directors has selected Sheryl Matsuoka as its executive director, the HRA announced on Jan. 22, 2019.

Matsuoka took the reigns as executive director at the start of December 2018. She has also accepted the executive director position for HRA’s newly formed Educational Fund, as well.

Matsuoka is a professional association executive with a wealth of experience in her role, the HRA said in its press release.

In addition to the HRA, Sheryl has executive director experience serving local chapters of other national and international associations.

“She is highly organized, professional, energetic and believes in networking to creating lifelong relationships,” said the HRA.

Contact the new executive director at Sheryl@hawaiirestaurant.org.