‘Augie T’s Last Stand’ Set for Feb. 1 & 2

Augie T presents Augie T’s Last Stand, his final big show, at the Aloha Theater in Kealakekua on Friday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. and the Palace Theater in Hilo on Saturday. Feb. 2. at 8 p.m.

Augie T has led an illustrious career since graduating from Farrington High School. In addition to 27 years of performing standup comedy and emceeing events, he hosts one of Hawai‘i’s top morning radio shows, the Augie Radio Show on 93.1 Da Pa‘ina. Augie has also hosted the Augie TV Show on K5 and OC16, and has costarred on Cheap Eats on Hawaii News Now for the past nine years. As a film actor, he has recently appeared in Kuleana and A Midsummer’s Hawaiian Dream. He has also appeared on Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I.

Augie T’s Last Stand is a benefit for B.R.A.V.E. Hawaii, an organization founded by Augie’s daughter, Mahealani Sims-Tulba, in an effort to bring an anti-bullying message to school-aged youth. Since 2013, over 70,000 students across Hawai‘i have experienced B.R.A.V.E presentations. For more information about this program, go online.

After this final big show, Augie T will continue to volunteer with numerous organizations that champion healthy children and families and continue to assist with B.R.A.V.E. Hawaii. He will continue to be available for select private bookings.

Augie T’s expressed his feelings about his upcoming final show.

“At 50 years old, it’s time to hang up the BBDs and focus on new endeavors in life,” he said. “My family and I are so thankful to the people of Hawai‘i who have supported my career all these years by coming to my shows, buying my CDs and DVDs, and allowing me to make them laugh. I hope I can count on their support for whatever comes next.”

Tickets for Augie T’s Last Stand are available at the Aloha Theater at (808) 322-9924 and Palace Theater at (808) 934-7010.

For more information on Augie T, visit his website.

The Palace Theater is located at 38 Haili St, in Hilo. The Aloha Theater is located at 79-7384 Hawai‘i Belt Road in Kealakekua.