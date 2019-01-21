Manuel Appointed Deputy of State CWRM

DLNR Chair Suzanne Case, in consultation with Gov. David Ige, has appointed Kaleo Manuel as the next deputy of the state Commission on Water Resources Management (CWRM).

“Kaleo has a wealth of experience in the complicated field of water resource management and brings both western educational training and traditional Hawaiian values to the position,” said Case. “We are at a pivotal point of opportunity in Hawai‘i to bring balance to water resource use and protection—in-stream, downstream and off-stream—consistent with the public trust, including aquatic life restoration and traditional and customary practices such as taro farming, as well as diversified agriculture for food security.”

Manuel is currently the Acting Planning Program Manager with the Hawai‘i Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, a 200,000 acre trust established by Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole and Congress. He leads a team of planners and community development specialists who create affordable housing and homestead communities for native Hawaiians across the state. He completed traditional ‘ūniki rites as a Ho‘opa‘a in 2017 with Kumu Hula Victoria Holt-Takamine of Hālau Pua Ali‘i ‘Ilima. He also holds a B.A. in Hawaiian Studies, a Master’s in Urban and Regional Planning, and a Graduate Certificate in Historic Preservation, all from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.

His Hawaiian and western educational training serve as equal parts of the foundation for his worldview and his endeavors. Evolving from a land use focus, over the past seven years, Manuel has focused on bringing planning and indigenous expertise to the fields of water advocacy and management in Hawai‘i. Through his work with water in Hawai‘i, he hopes to empower, inspire, and reconnect our indigenous, island, Pacific, and world communities.

“Ola i ka wai – water is life. I am excited for the opportunity to join with Governor Ige, Chair Case, and the Water Commission staff to continue the collaborative work of this administration in protecting and managing water throughout Hawai‘i,” said Manuel. “As a public trust resource, it is our collective kuleana to be responsible stewards of water for current and future generations.”

Manuel’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Commission on Water Resources Management. He is expected to begin his new position on Jan. 28, 2019.