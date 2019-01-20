Old Saddle Road Resurfacing Work, Jan. 23–Feb. 1

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Highway Maintenance Division will begin resurfacing work on the Old Saddle Road from ‘A‘ali‘i Road to Māmalahoa Highway 190 beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, to Friday, Feb. 1. Work is scheduled between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather and construction conditions permitting.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and encouraged to use alternate routes. Alternating lane closures will be in effect and work will be done on one lane at a time. Travel in both directions will be provided.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the County of Hawai‘i Highway Maintenance Division at (808) 961-8349.