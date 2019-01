No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 6.7-M Chile Quake

NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI, 339 PM HST, SAT. JAN. 19, 2019

A 6.7-MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED NEAR THE COAST OF CENTRAL CHILE AT 3:33 P.M. HST

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII.

Magnitude 6.7

Date-Time

20 Jan 2019 01:32:51 UTC

19 Jan 2019 22:32:51 near epicenter

19 Jan 2019 14:32:51 standard time in your timezone

Location 30.074S 71.423W

Depth 53 km

Distances

15.6 km (9.7 mi) SSW of Coquimbo, Chile

25.2 km (15.6 mi) SW of La Serena, Chile

62.3 km (38.6 mi) NNW of Ovalle, Chile

68.7 km (42.6 mi) W of Vicu�a, Chile

82.1 km (50.9 mi) NNW of Monte Patria, Chile