Waimea Park Bandstand to Reopen Jan. 18

Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation will reopen Waimea Park Bandstand on Jan. 18, 2019.

The bandstand was closed due to vandalism that occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 8, 2018.

The facility will be open from 7 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. daily and closed on holidays. On holidays,

park users are asked to use the Waimea Tennis Court restrooms.

“Our maintenance staff completed repairs to the damaged structures and our plumbers replaced all of the toilets and sinks that were damaged,” said Roxcie Waltjen, director of Parks and Recreation. “We appreciate the public’s patience during this closure and thank our employees for the hard work that went in to quickly repair the facility. The people that vandalize and damage your county parks have no respect for other people or property. This vandalism occurred one month after the sinks and toilets were replaced and these new repairs came at a cost of over $14,000 to taxpayers.”

If you see someone who appears to be intent on defacing or damaging park property, notify authorities by calling the police non-emergency number at 935-3311.

If damage or vandalism is found at any of your parks and beaches, call Parks and Recreation at (808) 961-8311.