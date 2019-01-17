MEETING: Waikoloa Reservoir Earthquake Repairs

The Department of Water Supply (DWS) invites the community to attend an informational meeting on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, regarding the upcoming Waikoloa Reservoir No. 1 Earthquake Repairs Project in Waimea.

The meeting will be held at the Waimea Community Center, 65-1260 Kawaihae Road, Kamuela, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Project details, schedule and other information will be provided.

Additional information can be found online.

For other questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8050 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies or email dws@hawaiidws.org.