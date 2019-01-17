Hearings on Statewide Water Resource Protection Plan

The Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM) is having open hearings to solicit input on its update to the statewide Water Resource Protection Plan (WRPP). The purpose of the WRRP is to establish policies and identify actions needed to ensure the long-term protection and sustainability of Hawai‘i’s precious and limited ground and surface water resources.

CWRM staff will hold seven hearings statewide starting on Feb. 5, 2019, so people on each island can participate. All hearings will start promptly at 6 p.m. at the locations and dates below. For more information, visit the WRPP website.

Tuesday, Feb. 26, Kealakehe High School, 74-5000 Puohulihuli St., Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i Island

Thursday, Feb. 28, Hilo High School Cafeteria, 556 Waianuenue Ave, Hilo, Hawai‘i Island

Tuesday, Feb. 5, Līhue Civic Center, Meeting Rooms 2A and 2B, 4444 Rice Street, Līhue, Kaua‘i Thursday, Feb. 7, Pomaikai Elementary School Cafeteria, 4650 S Kamehameha Ave, Kahului, Maui

Tuesday, Feb. 12, Kaunakakai School Cafeteria, 30 Ailoa Street, Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi

Thursday, Feb. 14, Lāna‘i Senior Center, 309 7th Street, Lāna‘i City, Lāna‘i

Tuesday, Feb. 19, Kalanimoku Building, Board Room, 1151 Punchbowl Street, Honolulu, O‘ahu,

Everyone interested is urged to review the WRPP prior to attending a hearing so that they can submit comments, orally or in writing. CWRM will continue to accept written testimony until March 29, 2019. Testimony should be mailed to the Commission on Water Resource Management, State Department of Land and Natural Resources, PO Box 621, Honolulu, Hawai‘i 96809, or emailed to dlnr.cwrm@hawaii.gov, or faxed to (808) 587-0219.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, contact CWRM at (808) 587-0214 or dlnr.cwrm@hawaii.gov as soon as possible, preferably three days in advance of the hearing you wish to attend. If a response is received after this time, we will try to obtain the auxiliary aid/service or accommodation, but we cannot guarantee that the request will be fulfilled.