Hawaiian Telcom Offering Assistance to Federal Workers

Hawaiian Telcom Offering Assistance to Federal WorkersJanuary 17, 2019, 11:30 AM HST (Updated January 17, 2019, 11:30 AM)
Hawaiian Telcom is willing to offer assistance to any federal government employee who is affected by the government shutdown and may be unable to pay their Hawaiian Telcom bills during this time.
Affected employees can submit a request to defer payment by visiting their website or calling them at (808) 643-3456.
Hawaiian Telcom will also waive all late fees for up to 30-days after the end of the U.S. Federal Government shutdown.