Hawaiian Telcom Offering Assistance to Federal Workers

Hawaiian Telcom is willing to offer assistance to any federal government employee who is affected by the government shutdown and may be unable to pay their Hawaiian Telcom bills during this time.

Affected employees can submit a request to defer payment by visiting their website or calling them at (808) 643-3456.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawaiian Telcom will also waive all late fees for up to 30-days after the end of the U.S. Federal Government shutdown.