Bill to Promote Sustainable Growth & Reduce Poverty

U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) introduced the Native American Millennium Challenge Demonstration Act on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2109. This legislation creates a domestic pilot project, based on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), which promotes sustainable economic growth and creates efforts to reduce poverty in remote Native American and Native Hawaiian communities in a manner that encourages self-determination and self-sufficiency.

MCC is a bilateral U.S. Foreign aid agency, established by Congress in 2004, which provides time-limited grants promoting economic growth, reducing poverty, and strengthening institutions. The success of MCC in developing nations is an excellent model for American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian communities that continue to face challenges with disproportionately high rates of unemployment, poverty, poor health and substandard housing.

“The Millennium Challenge Corporation has shown us a model for growing economies in a way that empowers local communities,” said Sen. Schatz. “This bill would allow us to bring that model to Hawai‘i and provide resources for the Native Hawaiian community to develop programs that help reduce poverty and improve people’s lives.”

“We know that throughout history, the ingenuity of the Alaska Native people has enabled them to not only survive, but to thrive for centuries in one of the harshest, most unforgiving environments,” said Sen. Murkowski. “It is that ingenuity that will enable them to harness the private market, to raise the standard of living and the overall well-being of those living in rural Alaska. Our legislation provides significant support through authorizing grants which will allow us to take a step towards changing the economic landscape in rural Alaska and mapping the economic future of Alaska Native communities by merging culture with development.”

The Native American Millennium Challenge Demonstration Act authorizes $9 million for Fiscal Years 2020 through 2025. Grants will be awarded to eligible entities for the purposes of: