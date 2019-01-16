Women’s March Events Set for Jan. 19

The Women’s March across the nation returns on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, as organizers work to further advance human rights and recommit to standing united for equality. The 2019 Big Island events take place on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in both Hilo and Kona.

The march In Hilo starts at 10 a.m., with sign-making beginning at 9 a.m. at the state building, located at 75 Aupuni St. The Kona anniversary event starts at noon at the Lanihau Center located at 75-5595 Palani Road.

The march’s event planning team, is made up of a diverse group of volunteers, mostly women and their allies. The 2017 Women’s March inspired hundreds of women to run for office, millions more to vote, and dozens to win elected office. The 2019 Women’s March marks two years of resistance to the Trump presidency, two years of training new activists and two years of building power.

Marchers will walk from the State Building to Kamehameha Avenue through Wailoa State Park to Pauahi Street, then turn left onto Kamehameha Avenue towards downtown Hilo, left on Ponahawai Street, left on Kilauea Avenue, left on Pauahi and a right on Aupuni Street and returning to the state building parking lot.

A “Change Makers” rally and community resource fair follows from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the State Building in Hilo.

Speakers at the rally will include Destiny Rodriguez, Terri Napeahi, Pauline Victoria Aughe, Denby Toci, Lauren Broido,Tulpe Day, Mireille Ellsworth and others to be announced.

The movement was inspired by Maui resident Teresa Shook, who attended the Hilo rally last year, but has no plans to attend this year.

Marchers believe in many of the following principles:

Ending Violence

Reproductive Rights

LGBTQIA Rights

Workers’ Rights

Civil Rights

Disability Rights

Immigrant Rights

Environmental Justice

The March Unity Principles: “We believe that Women’s Rights are Human Rights and Human Rights are Women’s Rights. We must create a society in which women—including Black women, Native women, poor women, immigrant women, disabled women, Muslim women, lesbian, queer and trans women—are free and able to care for and nurture their families, however they are formed, in safe and healthy environments free from structural impediments.”