Basic Services Restored at Kaloko-Honokōhau

Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park reports that the park will be reopening restrooms in the Ai‘opio Fishtrap area and providing trash collection in the park on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Visitors should visit the park website while planning their visit to get the latest information on accessibility and available services.

National Park Service officials have determined that by using Federal Land and Recreation Enhancement funds to immediately bring back park maintenance crews to clean restrooms and remove trash will allow continued accessibility to the park for visitors while ensuring health and safety.

While the outdoor areas of the park will remain accessible, the gates will remain closed to the visitor center and to Kaloko Fishpond. Most facilities will remain closed.

While basic visitor services have been restored, other services may be limited or unavailable during the lapse in appropriations, including visitor centers, ranger talks and programs.

For updates on the shutdown, go online.