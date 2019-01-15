The West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center will be offering a workshop, “Six Key Steps for Sales Success in 2019” on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, from 9 a.m to 11:30 a.m. (registration 8:30 AM), at Hale Iako in Suite 208, 73-970 Makako Bay Drive, Kailua-Kona, on the NELHA (OTEC) Campus.

Famed Hockey player Wayne Gretsky is quoted as saying, “I skate to where the puck is going to be, not to where it has been.”

Proactive planning for 2019 starts with assessing where you are now and creating a path to where you want to be. In this seminar you’ll learn how to define and refine your brand to increase client loyalty, change your relationship with your clients and vice versa, erase the notion of “competitors,” and more.

Registration is $20 and space is limited. Register online, click on the Events/Workshops link on the homepage or call (808) 333-5000 for more information.

The Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network is dedicated to driving the economic sustainability of Hawai‘i by assisting businesses to form, grow and thrive.