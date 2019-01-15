AD
No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 6.8-M Vanuatu Quake

By Big Island Now
January 15, 2019, 8:31 AM HST (Updated January 15, 2019, 8:44 AM)
×

This is a Hawai‘i County Civil Defense message for Tuesday, January 15 at 8:30 in the morning.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports an earthquake has occurred near Vanuatu at 8:16 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2019.

The earthquake had a reported magnitude of 6.8.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports there is no tsunami threat to Hawai‘i Island.

Preliminary Report

Magnitude 6.6

Date-Time
15 Jan 2019 18:06:36 UTC
16 Jan 2019 05:06:36 near epicenter
15 Jan 2019 07:06:36 standard time in your timezone

Location 13.400S 166.713E

Depth 46 km

Distances
104.9 km (65.1 mi) WNW of Sola, Vanuatu
239.5 km (148.5 mi) NNW of Luganville, Vanuatu
509.7 km (316.0 mi) NNW of Port-Vila, Vanuatu
834.0 km (517.1 mi) N of W, New Caledonia
858.5 km (532.3 mi) ESE of Honiara, Solomon Islands

