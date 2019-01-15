No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 6.8-M Vanuatu Quake

This is a Hawai‘i County Civil Defense message for Tuesday, January 15 at 8:30 in the morning.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports an earthquake has occurred near Vanuatu at 8:16 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2019.

The earthquake had a reported magnitude of 6.8.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports there is no tsunami threat to Hawai‘i Island.

Preliminary Report

Magnitude 6.6

Date-Time

15 Jan 2019 18:06:36 UTC

16 Jan 2019 05:06:36 near epicenter

15 Jan 2019 07:06:36 standard time in your timezone

Location 13.400S 166.713E

Depth 46 km

Distances

104.9 km (65.1 mi) WNW of Sola, Vanuatu

239.5 km (148.5 mi) NNW of Luganville, Vanuatu

509.7 km (316.0 mi) NNW of Port-Vila, Vanuatu

834.0 km (517.1 mi) N of W, New Caledonia

858.5 km (532.3 mi) ESE of Honiara, Solomon Islands