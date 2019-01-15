No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 6.8-M Vanuatu Quake

No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 6.8-M Vanuatu QuakeJanuary 15, 2019, 8:31 AM HST (Updated January 15, 2019, 8:44 AM)
This is a Hawai‘i County Civil Defense message for Tuesday, January 15 at 8:30 in the morning.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports an earthquake has occurred near Vanuatu at 8:16 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2019.
The earthquake had a reported magnitude of 6.8.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports there is no tsunami threat to Hawai‘i Island.
Preliminary Report
Magnitude 6.6
Date-Time
15 Jan 2019 18:06:36 UTC
16 Jan 2019 05:06:36 near epicenter
15 Jan 2019 07:06:36 standard time in your timezone
Location 13.400S 166.713E
Depth 46 km
Distances
104.9 km (65.1 mi) WNW of Sola, Vanuatu
239.5 km (148.5 mi) NNW of Luganville, Vanuatu
509.7 km (316.0 mi) NNW of Port-Vila, Vanuatu
834.0 km (517.1 mi) N of W, New Caledonia
858.5 km (532.3 mi) ESE of Honiara, Solomon Islands