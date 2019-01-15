30th Biennial Hawai‘i State Legislature to Convene Jan. 16

The Hawai‘i House of Representatives and Senate will convene the 30th Biennial Hawai‘i State Legislature at the State Capitol building on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m.

A large crowd is expected for the opening; motorists are encourage to carpool or use public transportation. There will be no public parking at the State Capitol.

The public is welcome to attend the opening floor sessions; however, seating is limited.

Access to the Chamber galleries will be from the rotunda and will open to the public at 9:30 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

House floor proceedings will air live on ‘Ōlelo channel 49 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Senate floor proceedings will air live on ‘Ōlelo channel 53 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. (high-definition channels 1049 and 1053, respectively).

Neighbor Island residents will be able to view the opening day proceedings live through their local public access stations. Both programs will stream live online at www.olelo.org/49 and www.olelo.org/53 and will be archived on the ‘Ōlelo Senate and House video-on-demand websites: