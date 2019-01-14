Shop & Compare Insurance Options

The Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division has released its annual sample premium comparison guides for motor vehicle, homeowners, condominium and renters insurance.

The compilations of sample base premiums can be used as a general reference to compare rates and identify other insurance companies. The guides help consumers research and explore options and ensure greater competition in the marketplace.

“Reviewing insurance policies annually could help consumers better understand their coverages and avoid unexpected expenses,” said Insurance Commissioner Colin Hayashida. “Utilizing these premium comparison guides can help consumers shop and compare to make the right insurance decisions for their situation and needs. While costs are important, consumers should also feel comfortable with their insurer and consider other factors such as financial ratings, stability, insurance product offerings, customer service, and claims processing procedures.”

The sample premium comparison guides are available online.