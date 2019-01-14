Puako Beach Robbery Suspects Arrested & Charged

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department has charged a 34-year-old Hilo man and a 27-year-old Hilo woman with a variety of offenses after police determined that the two were involved in a robbery that occurred in the Puako Beach area on, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.

South Kohala patrol officers responded to the area of Puako Beach for a report of a male party lying on the side of the road with injuries to his facial area. He reported that at about 5:30 a.m., while at a vacant lot near the Puako Boat Ramp, two unknown males and an unknown female approached him and began to assault him causing him to briefly lose consciousness. Numerous items belonging to the victim were removed from the victim’s vehicle before the suspects driving out of the area. The victim was treated at the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and was released the next day.

Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section continued the investigation and were able to identify one of the males and the female suspected of committing the robbery. The male was identified as Aaron Melim, and the female was identified as Rhyan Rickman. On, Jan. 10, both Melim and Rickman were located in the Papa‘ikou area within a blue Suzuki multipurpose vehicle which was believed to be the same vehicle used by the suspects. Melim and Rickman were both taken into custody for suspicion of Robbery in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle.

On, Jan. 11, detectives served a search warrant on the vehicle and recovered items belonging to the victim from within the vehicle.

Aaron Melim was charged with one count each of Robbery in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and Accomplice to Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle; his bail was set at $45,000. Rhyan Rickman was charged with one count each of Accomplice to Robbery in the Second Degree, Accomplice to Assault in the Second Degree, and Accomplice to Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle, her bail was set at $9,000. Melim is currently being held at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center on an unrelated matter, and Rickman is being held at the East Hawaiʻi Detention facility, both are awaiting their initial court appearances Monday, Jan. 14.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the second male whose identity and physical description is unknown. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the male or regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara of Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 960-3118 or via email at Donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty. gov.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.