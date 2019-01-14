AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Final PTA Bird Hunting Opportunity for 2018-19 Season

By Big Island Now
January 14, 2019, 4:45 PM HST (Updated January 14, 2019, 4:45 PM)
×

The US Army at Pōhakuloa Training Area is opening for bird hunting Jan. 19, through 21, 2019, from 5:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Training Areas 9 and 12-16 (also known as Ahi). This is the final opportunity for bird hunting on PTA for the 2018-2019 season.

“This hunting season so far has been amazing, and we are looking forward to seeing local bird hunters this weekend for the final opportunity,” said Brian Leo, game manager, Pōhakuloa Training Area.

According to Leo, turn-out for hunting opportunities has steadily increased and the program is gaining more support. “Mahalo to all the hunters here for their continued support and feedback to make this a great program,” Leo added.

Bird permits are $25, and General hunting permits are $40 (which includes mammal and bird) and available online. Hunters can find more information regarding the schedule, fees, maps, regulations and more online.

Hunters can also visit the “Hawai‘i Island Hunting—PTA” Facebook group for updates and other Information including volunteer opportunities. For more information, call Brian Leo at (808) 315-1545.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments