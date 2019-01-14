Final PTA Bird Hunting Opportunity for 2018-19 Season

The US Army at Pōhakuloa Training Area is opening for bird hunting Jan. 19, through 21, 2019, from 5:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Training Areas 9 and 12-16 (also known as Ahi). This is the final opportunity for bird hunting on PTA for the 2018-2019 season.

“This hunting season so far has been amazing, and we are looking forward to seeing local bird hunters this weekend for the final opportunity,” said Brian Leo, game manager, Pōhakuloa Training Area.

According to Leo, turn-out for hunting opportunities has steadily increased and the program is gaining more support. “Mahalo to all the hunters here for their continued support and feedback to make this a great program,” Leo added.

Bird permits are $25, and General hunting permits are $40 (which includes mammal and bird) and available online. Hunters can find more information regarding the schedule, fees, maps, regulations and more online.

Hunters can also visit the “Hawai‘i Island Hunting—PTA” Facebook group for updates and other Information including volunteer opportunities. For more information, call Brian Leo at (808) 315-1545.