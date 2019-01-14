Daylight Mind Events Wins Awards

Daylight Mind Events in Kailua-Kona is a winner of the renowned WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards, as well as being select by the The Knot for a wedding award.

“We love what we do, and it shows,” Julia Pittman, director, Daylight Mind Events. “With each couple, we have the opportunity to create memories that will last a lifetime of their Hawaiian wedding.”

In 2019, only 4% of local wedding professionals listed on The Knot received this distinguished award.

The company was also named a winner of the renowned WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards.

WeddingWire annually celebrates the top wedding professionals on WeddingWire across more than 20 service categories, from venues and caterers to florists and photographers. These distinguished vendors exhibit superior professionalism, responsiveness, service, and quality when interacting with the five million monthly consumers who turn to WeddingWire to help ease their wedding planning process.

Daylight Mind Events received this esteemed award based on their outstanding experience working with real newlyweds. WeddingWire features more than three million reviews, and these notable vendors all received prompt, reliable and quality feedback.

“We are celebrating our 11th annual Couples’ Choice Awards, where we honor our vendors who help make millions of couples’ big day one to remember,” said Timothy Chi, CEO of WeddingWire. “Not only are these hard-working and distinguished wedding professionals, such as Daylight Mind Events, a fundamental part of the wedding planning process for engaged couples, but they help make WeddingWire a trusted source for wedding planning. We congratulate everyone on this well-deserved achievement.”

For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and a complete list of winners, go online.

For more information about Daylight Mind Events, go online. To learn more about the

WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards, go online.