Registration for Master Gardener Training Extended

Anyone with an interest in becoming a resource for school and home gardeners can apply to become a Master Gardener. The East Hawaiʻi Master Gardeners has extended the deadline for applications for the 2019 Master Gardener Volunteer Training Program until Jan. 20, 2019. Courses begin Jan. 23, and run through April.

Trained and advised by extension agents from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, East Hawaiʻi Master Gardener volunteers will be trained on various course topics including:

Basic botany

Native Hawaiian plants

Invasive plant species

Tropical ornamental plants

Plant nutrition

Soil fertility and nutrient management

Insect and plant disease management

Plant propagation and pruning

Fruit and vegetable crops

Natural gardening

Diagnosing plant health problem

Upon completion of the program, East Hawaiʻi Master Gardeners can provide their knowledge at “plant doctor” booths or information helplines, help schools manage their educational gardens and educate students about the importance of plants, manage invasive pests like Little Fire Ants and other projects. The group is also starting work on a beekeeping initiative in collaboration with the Big Island Beekeepers Association.

Those interested in the class can apply online. The fee for the course is $200. Classes meet Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the Komohana Research Center, 875 Komohana St., D-202, in Hilo.

Learn more about the East Hawaiʻi Master Gardener certification program.