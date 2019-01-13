Battleship Missouri Memorial to Celebrate 75th Anniversary

The public is invited to celebrate “75 Years of Living History” at the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Pearl Harbor on Saturday, Jan. 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature dramatic reenactments and historic exhibits in celebration of two anniversaries: the 75th anniversary of the battleship’s launch and its 20th anniversary as a historic, living museum. Admission is free for Hawai‘i residents, military and memorial members.

The USS Missouri (also known as “Mighty Mo”) first launched on Jan. 29, 1944, and played an important role in the Allied forces’ success in the Pacific during World War II. The war concluded with the formal surrender of Japan aboard the deck of Mighty Mo. The ship went on to serve in the Korean War and Desert Storm.

The Battleship Missouri Memorial first opened to the public as a memorial and museum on Jan. 29, 1999. It sits bow-to-bow with the USS Arizona. Together, the battleships represent the beginning and end of World War II.

The memorial is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission, which includes choice of an optional tour, is $29 per adult and $13 per child (age 4 to 12). Military, kama‘aina and school group pricing is available. For information or reservations, call 1-877-644-4896 or visit www.USSMissouri.org.