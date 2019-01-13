Ke Ola to Celebrate 10th Anniversary With Concert

Ke Ola Magazine will celebrate a decade of publishing with a 10th anniversary celebration concert from 2 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the Waikoloa Bowl, adjacent to Queens’ MarketPlace in Waikoloa Resort.

The all-star lineup of Hawai‘i Island performers includes Kahulanui, Ali‘i Keana‘aina and his band, Kalapana Awa Band with Ikaika Marzo, and Hoku Pa‘a with Darlene Ahuna, Tani Waipa and Duane Yamada. The alcohol-free event is open to families and will be emceed by KWXX’s Ku‘ehu Mauga.

Guests are welcome to bring picnic lunches and sealed, non-alcoholic beverages; food will also be available at the shopping center.

Nelson Makua of Na Makua Hawaiian Designs created a limited-edition, commemorative t-shirt to be sold at the concert. Makua’s 10th anniversary logo art also graces the cover of Ke Ola’s current January-February 2019 10th anniversary issue.

Ke Ola Magazine first debuted in December, 2008. Geared towards residents and frequent visitors, the free, bi-monthly, lifestyle publication offers stories about Hawaiian culture, people, music, art, sustainability and businesses.

“More than 750 Hawai‘i Island subjects have been covered in the magazine’s last 60 issues,” noted Publisher Barbara Garcia. “And while Ke Ola’s format has evolved over the years, it still remains true to its name and vision, to share ‘the life’ of those who live here. In the Hawaiian language, Ke Ola means ‘The Life.’”

Advance tickets for the 10th Anniversary Celebration Concert are $25 for general admission/lawn seating (blankets and beach chairs encouraged) or $45 VIP for provided chairs in the orchestra pit.

Buy tickets online or at Akamai Art Supply in Kailua-Kona, the UPS Store in Waimea and Basically Books in Hilo. Admission at the gate is $30; 12-and-under keiki are admitted at no charge.